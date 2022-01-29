Photos: Vaccination drive amidst snow-covered mountains in Kashmir

Srinagar: During this ongoing global crisis where people are concerned about their lives, healthcare workers are doing a notable job in containing and treating the COVID-19 patients.

As Jammu and Kashmir is facing its third COVID-19 wave, healthcare workers attempt to get people vaccinated before the situation worsens.

In Kashmir valley healthcare workers not only vaccinate the population in urban and rural areas but are also reaching out to people in remote places, amidst snow-covered mountains, to administer vaccinations. Healthcare workers recently reached out to Khag village in central Kashmir’s District Budgam which is approximately 38 kilometers away from Srinagar City.

In the beginning, healthcare workers faced many challenges while carrying out vaccination drives as people were not educated about the vaccine.

Healthcare workers carried out one such vaccination drive in the remote areas of Khag in central Kashmir’s Budgam. The workers along with their equipment, including vaccine veils, trekked through the snow-covered mountains for hours to vaccinate the elderly population.

Health workers vaccinating elder people in Khag village of District Budgam. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Health workers vaccinating elder people in Khag village of District Budgam, (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Health care working helping each other while walking on snow-covered hills in Central Kashmir’s District Budgam (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Health care workers trekked through snow-covered hills to vaccinate the elder population against COVID-19 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A health care worker taking rest after trekking through snow-covered hills in Khag village of District Budgam (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Health care workers trekked through snow-covered hills to vaccinate the elder population against COVID-19 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Health care workers trekked through snow-covered hills to vaccinate the elder population against COVID-19 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A health care worker preparing vaccine shot for one of the elder women in Khag village of District Budgam (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Health care workers performing door-to-door vaccination for the elder population after walking and trekking several kilometers on snow-covered mountains in Khag village of District Budgam in Central Kashmir. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)