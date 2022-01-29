Photos: Vaccination drive amidst snow-covered mountains in Kashmir

Srinagar: During this ongoing global crisis where people are concerned about their lives, healthcare workers are doing a notable job in containing and treating the COVID-19 patients.
As Jammu and Kashmir is facing its third COVID-19 wave, healthcare workers attempt to get people vaccinated before the situation worsens.
In Kashmir valley healthcare workers not only vaccinate the population in urban and rural areas but are also reaching out to people in remote places, amidst snow-covered mountains, to administer vaccinations. Healthcare workers recently reached out to Khag village in central Kashmir’s District Budgam which is approximately 38 kilometers away from Srinagar City.
In the beginning, healthcare workers faced many challenges while carrying out vaccination drives as people were not educated about the vaccine.
Healthcare workers carried out one such vaccination drive in the remote areas of Khag in central Kashmir’s Budgam. The workers along with their equipment, including vaccine veils, trekked through the snow-covered mountains for hours to vaccinate the elderly population.