Photos: Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 9th January 2024 7:03 pm IST
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi at the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and others at the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 9th January 2024 7:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button