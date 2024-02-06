Photos: Women’s Handball League launched in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th February 2024 8:53 pm IST
New Delhi: Vice-President of the International Handball Federation Bader Mohammed Al-Theyab with Anandeshwar Pandey, League Chairman- Handball Association of India and Secretary General, South Asian Handball Federation, Priya Jain, Chairperson, Pavna Sports Ventures and Handball player Jyoti Shukla during unveiling the emblem at the launch of the Women's Handball League, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_06_2024_000173B)
New Delhi: Women Handball team members during the launch of the Women’s Handball League, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Vice-President of the International Handball Federation Bader Mohammed Al-Theyab with Anandeshwar Pandey, League Chairman- Handball Association of India and Secretary General, South Asian Handball Federation, Priya Jain, Chairperson, Pavna Sports Ventures and Handball player Jyoti Shukla during unveiling the emblem at the launch of the Women’s Handball League, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Vice-President of the International Handball Federation Bader Mohammed Al-Theyab with Anandeshwar Pandey, League Chairman- Handball Association of India and Secretary General, South Asian Handball Federation, during the launch of the Women’s Handball League at a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

