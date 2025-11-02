Photos: Women’s World Cup Final India vs South Africa

Navi Mumbai: Skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck an unbeaten half-century as Shafali Verma’s twin blows reduced South Africa to 150 for five in 30 overs in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final here on Sunday.

Navi Mumbai: India’s Shafali Verma, left, celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp during the ICC Women’s World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_02_2025_000567A)

Navi Mumbai: India’s Deepti Sharma, right, celebrates with Radha Yadav after taking the wicket of South Africas Sinalo Jafta during the ICC Women’s World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_02_2025_000578B)

Navi Mumbai: South Africas captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the ICC Women’s World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_02_2025_000577B)

Navi Mumbai: South Africas captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the ICC Women’s World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_02_2025_000571B)

Navi Mumbai: India’s Shafali Verma, left, celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp during the ICC Women’s World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_02_2025_000567A)

Navi Mumbai: India’s Shafali Verma, back center, celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, front center, and Deepti Sharma, left, after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp during the ICC Women’s World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_02_2025_000568B)