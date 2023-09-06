Pic of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s wedding invitation card

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be getting married in Rajasthan's Udaipur later this month

Published: 6th September 2023 5:26 pm IST
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha (Instagram)

Mumbai: Celebrations are in the air as Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot this month. According to the reports, the wedding rituals will take place on September 23 and 24 at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur.

The couple, who announced their wedding plans earlier, has been meticulously planning their big day for the past few months.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s Reception Date

And now, the invitation card for their wedding reception has surfaced Instagram, offering a glimpse into the elegant affair that awaits their guests. The card, adorned in a simple yet classy white design with rose-gold motifs, sets the tone for what promises to be a memorable celebration.

The invitation extends a warm request to join in the joyous occasion, inviting guests to the wedding reception of Parineeti and Raghav. This grand event is scheduled to take place at the opulent Taj Chandigarh on the evening of September 30. Check it out below.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The two never publicly spoke about their relationship. But, reportedly, they knew each other for several years.

