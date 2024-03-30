Pics: Alia Bhatt’s Rs 20 crore diamond necklace trends online

The Hope Gala aimed to raise funds for underprivileged children in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Alia's involvement as the host highlighted her commitment to social causes and her desire to make a positive impact.

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 30th March 2024 3:46 pm IST
Pics: Alia Bhatt's Rs 20 crore diamond necklace trends online
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently graced the Hope Gala in London, and her choice of jewelry left everyone in awe. As the host of this prestigious charity event, Alia made a stunning statement with her elegant and wonderful necklace.

Alia Bhatt’s Extravagant Necklace

Alia’s showstopper piece was a ‘blue sapphire and diamond necklace’ from the renowned Italian luxury brand Bulgari. Price tag attached to it has now become the talk of town. Reportedly, the necklace is estimated to be worth a staggering Rs 20 crore!

In addition to the necklace, Alia wore a matching sapphire ring by Bulgari. The ring matches the necklace, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble. Together, the necklace and ring formed a perfect set that exuded timeless beauty and luxury.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Alia Bhatt sings ‘Ikk Kuddi’ at her charity gala dinner in London

A Night for a Noble Cause

The Hope Gala aimed to raise funds for underprivileged children in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Alia’s involvement as the host highlighted her commitment to social causes and her desire to make a positive impact. The event brought together influential personalities, including musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi, and director Gurinder Chadha.

What’s Next for Alia?

Apart from her philanthropic works, Alia has been busy with her film projects. She recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. The film is set to hit theaters in September 2024. Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 30th March 2024 3:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button