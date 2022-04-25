PIL filed in Rajasthan HC against temple demolition in Alwar

Jaipur: A PIL was filed in the Rajasthan High Court on Monday against the demolition of a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Alwar, in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the District Collector have been made party.

According to information, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Executive Officer, Municipality and others were also named in the case.

Advocate Amitosh Pareek said that the PIL was filed regarding the demolition drive in Rajgarh carried out in an unconstitutional manner in which shops and temples, including the ancient Shiva temple, were demolished by the state government in the name of a master plan.

“By vandalising the Shiva temple in an unconstitutional way, the sentiments of Hindu society have been hurt and the fundamental rights of innocent people have been violated. Keeping all these things in mind, we have filed a public interest litigation. The petitioner in this case is Prakash Thakuria and state government has been made the respondent,” he added.