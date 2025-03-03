PIL filed in Telangana HC over SLBC tunnel collapse

Hyderabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Telangana High Court on Monday, March 3 over the SLBC Tunnel collapse in Nagarkurnool.

In its petition, the National Union for Migrant Workers sought a safe return for workers trapped in the tunnel. On behalf of the Telangana government, Advocate General Sudarshan Redd said that the army, NDRF and the Sigreni Rescue team are participating in the rescue operation.

Reddy added that the government is monitoring the operations closely.

SLBC tunnel collapse

The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapsed on February 22, where eight workers were trapped. The rescue operations are conducted for 10 days now. Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy visited the SLBC Tunnel in Nagarkunool on March 2 and said that the location of eight persons trapped inside the partially collapsed tunnel of the SLBC project is not known exactly and that the government is making efforts to expedite the rescue operation.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters after visiting the accident site in Nagarkurnool district, said the rescue operation would gain speed after the damaged conveyor belt is repaired.

The conveyor belt, which would help in carrying silt, is expected to be restored by Monday. “They (rescue personnel) are not able to come to a full understanding on where the humans and the machinery got stuck. They have a preliminary estimation but not fully,” he said.

He said the government suggested officials leading the rescue operation to use robots inside the tunnel, if necessary, to avoid any danger to the rescue personnel.

The government is determined to resolve the issue and is also ready to support the families who suffered due to the accident, he said.