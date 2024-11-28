PIL in Allahabad for CBI probe into Sambhal violence

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been submitted to the Allahabad High Court, calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the violent clashes that erupted in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, on November 24.

The violence was sparked during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, which was being conducted by a team led by an advocate commissioner. This survey was initiated following a petition claiming that a Hindu temple, known as the Harihar temple, once existed at the same site.

The PIL was filed by Anand Prakash Tiwari through advocates Imran Ullah and Vineet Vikram. It alleges administrative negligence and questions the involvement of local authorities, including the commissioner of the Moradabad region, the district magistrate (DM), and the superintendent of police (SP) of Sambhal.

The petition also requests the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a retired high court judge to thoroughly investigate these officials’ roles in the incident. On the day of the violence, tensions escalated as protesters clashed with police when they attempted to conduct the survey.

Reports indicate that at least four individuals lost their lives during these confrontations, with many more injured. The situation became chaotic as demonstrators set vehicles ablaze and engaged in stone-pelting against law enforcement, who responded with tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd.

In response to the unrest, authorities imposed internet shutdowns and closed schools in the area to prevent further escalation. A significant police presence has been established to maintain order, with additional units deployed around the mosque.

As part of ongoing investigations, over 2,000 individuals have been implicated in complaints related to the violence.

The plea filed in court emphasises the need for clear guidelines regarding district authorities’ responsibilities during future surveys of religious sites mandated by judicial orders.

This incident has sparked widespread debate about communal tensions in India, particularly regarding historical grievances over religious sites.

Critics argue that such surveys can provoke unrest and violate principles established by the Places of Worship Act of 1991, which aims to maintain the religious status quo as it existed on August 15, 1947.

Opposition leaders have condemned the government’s handling of the situation, suggesting that it reflects broader issues of communal strife fueled by political motives. The ongoing investigation and court proceedings will likely be closely monitored as they unfold against this backdrop of heightened sensitivity surrounding religious sites in India.