Pilgrims flock to Mina as Haj 2025 begins

Hundreds of thousands of white-clad pilgrims from across the world began arriving in Mina, Saudi Arabia, from early on Wednesday, June 4, to spend the Day of Tarwiyah, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage of Haj.

Carrying umbrellas and undeterred by the blistering heat exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, many pilgrims made the journey on foot to Mina, located about five kilometres from the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), they recited the Talbiyah — “Here I am, O God, here I am. You have no partner, here I am” — as they made their way to the Tent City.

Taking to X on Wednesday, the Indian Haj mission wrote, “Movement of Haj pilgrims to Mina started today! ‘Team India’ officials are on duty to facilitate the movement of Indian Haj pilgrims to smoothly avail the transport services to reach their designated camps in Mina.”

“Vulnerable Haj pilgrims being are being assisted by the ‘Team India’ official to catch buses taking them to Mina,” it added.

On the Day of Tarwiyah — the 8th day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah — pilgrims remain in Mina, performing five prayers: Zhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, Isha, and the Fajr prayer of the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah. The Zhuhr, Asr, and Isha prayers are shortened to two rakahs (units of prayer).

After Fajr on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, they depart Mina for Arafat, where the standing (wuquf) takes place — the pinnacle of the pilgrimage.

This year, Haj takes place from June 4 to June 9, with Eid Al Adha falling on June 6.

According to official data released as of Monday, the number of international pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 1.47 million.

Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for Muslims who are physically and financially able. The pilgrimage retraces the steps of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from over 1,400 years ago.