Pilot flies mother for the first time, internet reacts

A pilot won over the internet as he flew his “favourite passenger forever” for the first time.

Pilot Tanish Arora shared a reel on Instagram capturing the moment he flew his mother for the first time. He described it as one of the most special days of his career. Before going to the airport, Arora asked his mother how she felt about the journey.

She said she was excited to be flown by her son for the first time. When they arrived at the airport, the mother completed herr check in and met Arora on board the flight. The pilot asked if she had any advice for him; she asked him to fly safely.

Reflecting on their journey, Arora said that his mother held his hand and taught him to walk, and now he was flying her in the skies.

Social media reaction

Reacting to the reel, most Instagram users said that the moment was emotional and lauded the mother-son bond.

One user said, “Best feeling ever when your family is on board” The second user commented, “Best reel on the feed.” The third user commented, “Ur mom is adorable. So calm, composed and the purest form of a mother’s love can be seen so clearly. Nothing can be better than this. – Your mom is lucky. She was in ur flight, so this is definitely going to be the best with her prayers.”

“God bless you”, said a fourth user.