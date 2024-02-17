‘Pink Biryani’ by baker Heena Kausar irks netizens [Video]

Mumbai: Biryani is a food that has won the hearts of millions of Indians for its spices, meat or vegetables, and fragrant rice. It is a dish that reflects the diversity and richness of Indian cuisine, as each region has its own distinctive version of Biryani. Moreover, it is also a dish that symbolises festive nature and togetherness. It is cooked on occasions like festivals, marriages, and get-togethers.

Biryani, especially, is very close to the hearts of Hyderabadis. It is an emotion to many. But, when people experiment with new varieties of this iconic delicacy, Biryani lovers just lose their minds! One such thing happened when a Mumbai baker made ‘Pink Biryani’. Yes, you read that right! ‘A Pink Biryani’.

Recently, a baker named Heena Kausar Raad made a pink Biryani for a Barbie-themed party and shared glimpses of the same on Instagram. The party featured various dishes and desserts in pink colours, such as cupcakes, halwa, and raita. However, the most eye-catching item was the ‘pink Biryani’, which Heena claimed to have made with natural ingredients like beetroot and rose water.

As soon as the videos went viral, netizens started trolling her for ruining the dish with artificial colours and flavours.

Check out some of the reactions:

saw someone making pink biryani and pink raita, my day is officially ruined 🙃 — Umar Rao (@umar_says_) February 17, 2024

😭pink biryani dekh li ,ab khana nhi gutka ja rha gale se — Not khush-ee (@Khaa_ma_khaa) February 16, 2024

Just saw the ‘pink biryani’ and i hate biryani even more now☝🏻🥰 — yuni 👽 (@flopera0_0) February 16, 2024