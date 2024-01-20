Pit Bull dog attack: On CCTV, 1.5-yr-old girl snatched from grandfather’s lap

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was snatched by a Pit Bull dog from her grandfather’s lap in Delhi’s Burari, resulting in multiple leg injuries, including three fractures and 18 stitches.

The incident, which occurred on January 2, was captured on CCTV, showing the dog’s owner and several men trying to separate the Pit Bull dog from the baby.

The family alleged that the police have not taken any action against the dog’s owner, who is still roaming freely, despite the breed being banned in India. The family also claimed that some policemen suggested settling the matter with the dog’s owner and that no case has been filed.

The incident has raised concerns about the prevalence of stray dogs in the neighbourhood and the alleged inaction by the authorities to address the issue. The family’s frustration is compounded by the fact that Pit Bulls are banned in India, yet some people still keep them as pets.

Another child attacked by Bully dog

A seven-year-old girl was critically injured after being allegedly attacked by a neighbour’s dog in the national capital’s Rohini area, police said.

The incident took place on January 9 at nearly 5 pm when the American Bully dog, belonging to one of the neighbours, attacked the girl who was playing outside her house. The girl’s father said she received multiple injuries to her right shoulder and some other areas.

The Delhi Police have registered a case on the basis of the father’s complaint on January 12 under sections 289 (negligent conduct in relation to animals) and 337 (rash or negligent act causing injury to any person endangering human life or the personal safety of others).

Reports of attacks by the American Bully dog breed has led to fatalities not only in India but in other countries too.

In September last year, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to ban the American XL bully dog breed. His remark came after a dog attack suspected to be by the same breed led to a fatality.