Piyush Goyal lauds PM Modi for his commitment to welfare of poor

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Sunday lauded the government’s commitment to the betterment of lives of the poor and the farmers and said that everyone has seen the government fulfilling its commitment.

“Eight years ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that his government would be committed to the betterment of lives of the poor and the farmers and in these years people have seen that he has lived up to this commitment,” Piyush Goyal said is his address to the beneficiaries of key welfare schemes at the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ from Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla.

“Farmer’s incomes have increased and the poor people have received the financial support directly into their accounts, which eliminated corruption in welfare interventions,” he noted.

He further mentioned that the world has seen the capabilities of the Indian farmers and Indian foodgrains are now reaching every part of the world, which has increased the prestige and standing of the country globally.

He also expressed confidence that Indian farm exports will continue to grow manifold, in the upcoming years.

During his address, Goyal also referred to the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme and said that the government has made the thumb of every poor citizen his ration card.

He explained that with the aid of technology it has been ensured that the people get their rations anywhere in the country and are no longer tied to their native places for availing this benefit.

Praising the PM Modi, Goyal also pointed out that Modi ensured no one slept hungry during the times of the Coronavirus pandemic. “This is a phenomenal and unique achievement that has been recognized throughout the world,” he said.

Notably, the programme organized across the country at State Capitals, District Headquarters, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, marked the completion of eight years of the PM Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

On the occasion, PM Modi also released the 11th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme that enabled the transfer of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.