Piyush Goyal links RRR’s Oscar win to PM Modi; Congress mocks

Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while congratulating the Oscar winners – The Elephant Whisperers Netflix documentary and Naatu Naatu song from the Telugu-movie RRR – in Rajya Sabha on Monday in a lighter note ‘requested’ Central Government not to take the credit for the wins.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, “I also join to congratulate both the awardees – Naatu Naatu and Elephant Whisperers – both of them come from South India. It is a great pride for us. We are also very proud of whatever you have said, we are with you.”

“But my only request is that the ruling party should not take credit saying we have directed, we have written the poem, Modiji has directed the film. That is my only request. It is a contribution of the country,” Kharge said.

Oscar winning 'RRR' and The Elephant Whisperes' are India's contributions to the world.



We request Modi ji not to take the credit for their win.



:Congress President and LoP in Rajya Sabha Shri @kharge pic.twitter.com/43loVpofCF — Congress (@INCIndia) March 14, 2023

His sarcastic remarks were met with roaring laughter from the House, including BJP leaders like Food Minister Piyush Goyal who had earlier drawn a parallel between the Academy Awards and PM Modi’s choice for the Rajya Sabha nominations. Piyush said that the PM’s chose “outstanding personalities” for Rajya Sabha with his “stamp of quality” in the nominations.

In a Facebook post titled “Rajya Sabha Nominations – An Oscar for Prime Minister’s Office”, Goyal listed the names of the nominees for the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/oscars-2023-telangana-ap-cms-compliment-rrr-team-on-naatu-naatu-win-2545995/

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has left his stamp of quality in nominating members to the Rajya Sabha by choosing outstanding personalities who have made a mark in diverse fields such as Indian culture, social work and sports,” the minister wrote.

“Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of the film RRR, is one of the several exceptional people whom the Prime Minister nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022. The scriptwriter from Andhra Pradesh has been associated with the creative world for decades. Last year, Prime Minister Modi ji recognised his greatness and said “his works showcase India’s glorious culture and have made a mark globally.” Today, the global spotlight is on ‘RRR’ for winning an Oscar for the original song ‘Naatu Naatu’. This is a global endorsement of the Prime Minister’s choice,” he elaborated.

(With inputs from ANI)