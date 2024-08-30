Place in Hyderabad where Sidharth proposed to Aditi Rao Hydari

Hyderabad: Lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been painting the town red with their romance since they began dating in 2021. The couple took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in a touching ceremony at the Srirangapuram temple near Wanaparthy in March this year. They announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post, sharing the special moment with their fans.

How Siddharth Proposed To Aditi

And now, in a recent interview with Vogue India, Aditi revealed the heartfelt story behind Siddharth’s proposal. The couple had a playful running joke where Siddharth would go on knees as if to propose but would instead fiddle with his shoelace. When Siddharth finally proposed, it was at a school in Hyderabad started by Aditi’s late grandmother, a place of deep sentimental value for her.

“I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddharth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her,” she said.

“He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me’. And then he proposed,” Aditi added.

For the unversed, Aditi belongs to not one but two royal lineages. She was born in Hyderabad to Ehsaan Hydari and Vidya Rao. She is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, former prime minister of Hyderabad during colonial rule. Her maternal grandfather Raja J Rameshwar Rao was the erstwhile Raja of Wanaparthy family.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth’s Wedding Details

Regarding their wedding plans, Aditi hinted that the ceremony will be centered around a significant 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, which holds special meaning for her family. The couple is expected to tie the knot later this year.

Siddharth and Aditi first met on the sets of the film Maha Samudram in 2021. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra from 2009 to 2013, while Siddharth’s previous marriage to Meghna ended in 2007. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the couple’s upcoming nuptials.