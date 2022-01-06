Plan afoot to launch bullet train between Hyderabad and Bangalore

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 6th January 2022 3:24 pm IST
Land survey for Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train project on: officials
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The higher officials of the Indian railway have decided to introduce a bullet train corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Earlier Indian Railways announced 8 bullet train corridors. The first phase of this plan is being implemented to launch a bullet train between Bombay-Ahmedabad. In this regard, a detailed project report has been prepared and actions are being taken to acquire the lands for the project.

In the meantime, plans are being given final touches for other bullet train corridors like Varanasi-Delhi, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Chennai-Mysore, Delhi-Amritsar and Varanasi-Howrah.

MS Education Academy

In keeping with the future requirements of the passengers, the Indian railways have decided to introduce Hyderabad Bengaluru bullet train corridor as well.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button