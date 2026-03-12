For travellers in India dreaming of an international trip without spending a fortune, Laos offers a surprising answer. Tucked between Thailand and Vietnam, this peaceful Southeast Asian nation is often called one of the ‘cheapest countries in the world’ to travel. With waterfalls, caves, rivers and mountains, Laos offers stunning landscapes along with extremely affordable food, stay and transport.

For budget travellers, backpackers and adventure lovers, Laos is truly a hidden paradise.

How to travel from Hyderabad

Travellers usually fly from Hyderabad to Bangkok or Kuala Lumpur and then take a connecting flight to Laos.

Round-trip flight tickets generally cost between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 45,000, depending on the season and how early the tickets are booked.

The visa on arrival costs approximately Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,500 to stay in the country for up to 30 days

Getting around in Laos

Exploring Laos is easy and inexpensive. Many travellers rent two-wheelers to explore scenic countryside roads, small villages and mountain viewpoints at their own pace.

For shorter distances, tuk-tuks are widely available and are a popular way for tourists to move around towns and nearby attractions. Local buses and vans also connect major cities.

Budget stay and food

Travellers can find dormitory hostels starting from around Rs. 300 per night, while comfortable budget hotels usually cost Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500 per night.

Food is also very affordable. Local meals, noodles and street food usually cost around Rs. 200 to Rs. 300 per day, allowing travellers to explore the country without worrying about expenses.

Adventure sports and outdoor activities

Vang Vieng is full of adventure activities. Visitors can enjoy kayaking on the Nam Song River, river tubing, hot air balloon rides over limestone mountains, cave exploration, zip-lining, rock climbing, and jungle trekking. Cycling through villages and the countryside is another popular activity for travellers.

These activities make Laos not just cheap, but also an exciting destination for thrill seekers.

Must-visit places in Laos

1. The stunning Kuang Si Waterfalls are one of the country’s most famous natural attractions. Its bright turquoise pools and cascading waterfalls create a beautiful setting for swimming and photography.

Timings: 8:00 AM- 5:30 PM

Entry Fee: Around Rs. 250

2. In the centre of Luang Prabang, Mount Phousi offers panoramic views of the city and the Mekong River after a short climb of a few hundred steps.

Timings: 6:00 AM-7:00 PM

Entry Fee: Around Rs. 120

3. The spiritual Pak Ou Caves are filled with thousands of Buddha statues placed by pilgrims over centuries.

Timings: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Entry Fee: Around Rs. 150

4. Near Vang Vieng lies the refreshing Blue Lagoon, a natural turquoise swimming pool surrounded by limestone mountains.

Timings: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Entry Fee: Around Rs. 120

5. Close by is Tham Phu Kham Cave, a large cave famous for its golden reclining Buddha statue and dramatic limestone formations.

Timings: 8:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Entry Fee: Around Rs. 120

A budget traveller’s dream

For travellers from Hyderabad and across India, Laos offers the perfect combination of low cost, adventure and breathtaking scenery, making it one of the most exciting budget destinations in the world.