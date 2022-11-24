Planning to travel from Jubilee Hills to Durgam Cheruvu? Here’re traffic diversions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police is going to introduce traffic diversions for vehicles traveling from Jubilee Hills to Durgam Cheruvu. The diversions that will come into effect on November 24 will continue for one week.

Traffic moving from Jubilee Hills check post to Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge should go straight along road number 36. They are advised to take any of the following routes

Take left turn at metro pillar no. 1650 (after Creamstone) road no. 54 Jubilee Hills – Road no. 45 (Under Cable Bridge Flyover) after Heart Cup and take right turn towards Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge. At Croma– take left turn – road no. 39 Jubilee Hills – left turn at Magnolia Bakery Road No. 45 – take U turn at Zozoz Pizzeria Restaurant –Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge.

Apart from it, vehicles from Jubilee Hills check post to Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge will not be allowed to take right turn at road no. 45 Junction or at Journalist Colony Junction.

Traffic coming from under the Cable Bridge i.e., from Inorbit mall side and intending to go to Jubilee Hills check post will not be allowed till road no. 45 Junction and should take left turn at road no. 54 (Heart Cup) and take U turn at Freedom park Metro Pillar No. 1663 on road no. 36 and proceed towards Jubilee Hills check post.

Vehicles coming from under the Cable Bridge and intending to go to BNR Hills, Khajaguda/ Film Nagar Junction should take U turn at Heart Cup and at Geeta Arts / Broadway take left to road no. 51 and proceed towards Pakshi Circle then to Nyaya Vihar and then take left towards Bata and reach Film Nagar Junction.

Traffic coming from road no. 12 Banjara Hills and intending to go to Jubilee Hills check post are advised to take right turn at Orissa Island/KalingaBhavan/Agrasen Junction and proceed to Jubilee Hills check post via Cancer Hospital and KBR Park Junction and avoid road no. 45 junction.

Commuters coming from Film Nagar/CVR News Junction and intending to go to Jubilee Hills Check Post side will not be allowed towards Jubilee Hills check post. They should take left turn at road no. 45 junction and proceed up to Heart Cup and take U turn under Cable Bridge and proceed towards Jubilee Hills check post.

Traffic coming from road no. 12 Banjara Hills – Film Nagar junction and intending to go to road no. 45 Junction will not be allowed straight at Film Nagar junction and instead they have to take left turn at Film Nagar Junction towards Film Nagar Road – Take U turn at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and take left at Film Nagar/CVR News Junction towards Journalist Colony/Road no. 45 Junction.

Vehicles coming from Film Nagar and intending to go towards Road no. 12 Banjara Hills/ Omega Hospital side will not be permitted to take a right turn at Film Nagar Junction. They should instead take left turn Film Nagar Road – CVR News Junction – Journalist colonyU turn – Film Nagar Junction– Road No. 12 Banjara Hills.

These traffic diversions are aimed to ease the movement of traffic at Jubilee Hills.