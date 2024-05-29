Plastic-free Amrabad Tiger reserve: Telangana CS asks officials for an action plan

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari instructed the officials to formulate an action plan to ensure that the Amrabad Tiger Reserve becomes a complete plastic-free zone by the end of July.

The CS held a meeting with officials of forest, Panchayat Raj, and Pollution Control Board and discussed measures to be taken to make Amrabad Tiger Reserve a plastic free zone.

The chief secretary directed the officials to enforce ban on use of plastic bags, bottles etc in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve area.

She said that additional check posts should be established to remove banned plastic articles and promote alternatives to plastic through eco-friendly products like paper bags, cloth/jute bags, leaf plates etc.

Officials were also told to take up massive awareness campaign through print and electronic media as well as by erecting sign boards at panchayat, district and state levels.

“Local vendors all along the highway should be sensitized about the ban on the use of plastic in the Tiger Reserve Area,” she said.

The chief secretary asked the officials to expedite the process of relocating people living in four habitations under the Amrabad Tiger Reserve as per the timelines.

She directed that funds available under the HarithaNidhi should be utilized within that year.

CS also asked the endowment department officials to take steps to eradicate usage of plastic at the Maisamma temple in Mahbubnagar district.

Principal Secretary EFS&T Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, PCCF R M Dobriyal, Member Secretary TSPCB Buddha prakash Jyothi, Commissioner Endowments Hanumantha Rao and other officials were present.