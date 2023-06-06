‘Playing hide and seek’: Court denies bail to Delhi riots accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday denied the bail plea of an accused in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, citing that he was engaging in deceptive tactics.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala rejected the bail plea of Mohammed Waseem, who, along with 27 others, had been booked by the Dayalpur police.

The police had booked him for various offenses under the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, attempt to murder, and violations of the Arms Act.

The judge said: “This is well apparent that applicant is playing game of hide and seek” as he rejected the bail application.

ASJ Pramachala observed that Waseem had filed the plea on the grounds of securing funds for his daughter’s admission to an educational institution.

Regarding the merits of the case, it was mentioned that the defendant’s previous bail application had been rejected by the current court. However, the judge noted that the date of the order was not specified, and no copy of the order had been submitted.

Contradicting this, the investigating officers’ response stated that Waseem’s previous bail application had been withdrawn before the Delhi High Court.

“After withdrawing the aforesaid application, the present application was moved on May 30 and I cannot assume that grounds taken in this application could not have been taken before the Delhi High Court,” the judge said, while dismissing the application.