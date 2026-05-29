Plea in HC claims Cockroach Janta Party founder waging war against Centre

Prayagraj: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved before the Allahabad High Court seeking a multi-agency investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke.

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker S Vignesh Shishir, known for filing several petitions against Rahul Gandhi, submitted the criminal PIL.

The BJP worker sought the court’s direction to permanently suspend, block and disable all social media accounts, pages, groups, handles and profiles linked or operating under the satirical digital outfit.

The plea alleged that the “engineered digital campaign” was built to target the youth of India, incite public order and provoke animosity against the country’s government.

‘Weaponised CJI’s remarks’

Subversive and anti-national fringe elements weaponised the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s remarks by extracting and spreading specific video clips from the live-streamed legal proceedings on social media platforms, the plea read.

Shishir wrote in the plea that Dipke is organising and planning a “digital information war” from a hidden location in the United States. Dipke is using the CJP to spark unrest within Indian territory, he added.

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The plea levelled serious allegations of political and foreign conspiracy against the founder. It claimed that he is an active Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member and has close links to senior party member Manish Sisodia. The plea went as far as to say Arvind Kejriwal’s hands are behind Dipke’s activities.

The plea stated that there is foreign deep state involvement, as the BJP worker claimed that more than Rs 500 crore was exchanged through hawala channels and cryptocurrency.

Shishir alleged CJP had covert ties between Dipke and influencer and activist Dhruv Rathee, Arpit Sharma, former US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu and Pakistani terror organisations based in the Kashmir Valley.

“…this Abhijit Dipke is also closely associated with Pakistani Terror Operatives and outfits in Kashmir Valley. Previously since 2019 and several complaints about his anti-national activities are filed with Pune City Police Commissioner Office in the Year-2019 itself,” the plea read.

It drew similarities with neighbouring countries, claiming that CJP aimed at turning the youth into the government’s “enemy,” like how it was done in Bangladesh and Nepal.

“It is necessary to note that there is a plan to create the Youth of the Country as enemy of the Govt of India like how it was done in Nepal, Bangladesh and other foreign nations by Foreign Deep State Entities in USA, Turkey and Pakistan and now they have started functioning India behind the nomenclature ‘Cockroach Janta Party,'” it said.

According to the plea, the satirical outfit poses an “existential threat” to India’s stability and amounts to waging war against the country. Consequently, the petitioner sought an immediate registration of a Regular Case and Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against CJP’s founder, and a probe into his alleged activities.

BJP worker requests LOC against Dipke

The plea argues that strict provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), National Security Act (NSA), Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) must be applied in the case against Dipke.

Shishir has also petitioned the High Court to constitute a Joint Investigation Team of senior officers from the Intelligence Bureau, the Research and Analysis Wing and Military Intelligence, to ensure a comprehensive probe.

The BJP worker requested a Look-Out Circular against Dipke to prevent and monitor his entry into India, along with diplomatic efforts for his extradition from the US.

The plea asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) to utilise efficient artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled mechanisms to restrict CJP and its associated digital footprint. Lastly, it urged social media intermediaries, including YouTube, Meta and X, to record compelling evidence such as IP records and geographic metadata, before the accounts are disabled.