Plea in SC against elevation of Victoria Gowri as Madras HC judge

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court against the appointment of advocate L. Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.

However, a short while before the petition was mentioned for urgent hearing, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted that the Centre has appointed 13 additional judges to high courts, which included Gowri’s name.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. Ramachandran sought for urgent listing of the petition, saying it is an urgent petition by senior lawyers of Madras concerning the impending appointment and they are praying for interim relief.

He urged the apex court to hear the matter at the earliest. Initially, the bench said it will hear the matter next Monday. But Ramachandran pressed for an earlier date for hearing, and then the Chief Justice agreed to take up the matter on Friday.

According to reports, some lawyers have also written to the President and the Chief Justice of India registering their protest against the proposed elevation of Gowri as a judge.

The Supreme Court collegium on January 17 had proposed the elevation of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, as judge of the Madras High Court.

Earlier, a group of 21 lawyers in a letter to President Draupadi Murmu urged her to return the collegium’s recommendation to elevate Gowri.

The advocates in their representation, expressed surprise over Gowri’s recommendation despite her “hate speeches” against minorities, religious conversions and ‘love jihad’.

“Gowri’s regressive views are completely antithetical to foundational constitutional values and reflect her deep-rooted religious bigotry making her unfit to be appointed as a High Court judge… Can any litigant belonging to Muslim or Christian [communities] ever hope to get justice in her court if she becomes a judge?” read the lawyers’ representation.

On the other hand, 50 advocates of the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai, on February 3, made a representation to the Supreme Court Collegium in support of Gowri’s elevation stating that the Madras HC had witnessed several advocates with political affiliations being elevated as judges.

The representation was followed by Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju’s reaction who came out in support of Gowri’s appointment.

Rijiju retweeted a post by Supreme Court advocate and former governor Swaraj Kaushal who said that in the past too, sitting members of Parliament representing political parties had been elevated as high court judges.

“Justices K S Hegde and Baharul Islam were both sitting Congress MPs when they were appointed as HC judges. Justice V R Krishna Iyer was a Cabinet Minister in Kerala. Once you take the oath of office, you have to live by the oath,” Kaushal had tweeted a couple of days ago.

Kaushal tagged a news report which said that Madras High Court advocates had urged the SC Collegium to recall its proposal to elevate Victoria Gowri, who had been associated with the BJP, as a high court judge citing her alleged remarks against minorities and political affiliation.

(The story has been edited with inputs from IANS)