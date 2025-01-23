Plea in Telangana HC alleges land encroachment by ex TTD chief

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the High Court alleging that former TTD chief and YSR Congress Party leader YV Subba Reddy and his wife, Swarnalatha Reddy, are attempting to encroach upon their land with police assistance.

The petitioners, Koppula Mallareddy, G Narsimhareddy, and Sheikh Islamuddin, brought this matter before Justice B Vijayasen Reddy’s bench for hearing on Wednesday, January 22.

The dispute centers around a 5.04-acre plot of land in survey number 87 located in the Kondapur village of the Shankarpally mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

The petitioners claim that despite having a favourable civil court ruling regarding the land, the couple is trying to take possession of it with police backing.

They assert that the land was purchased from Lakshmiah and his family members by Swarnalatha Reddy in 2006.

Representing Subba Reddy and his wife, senior advocate Vivek Reddy argued that they hold the title to the land through a registered sale deed and claimed that the petitioners do not possess any registered documents to support their case.

The bench, after hearing the arguments, clarified that police should not interfere in this civil dispute unless public order is threatened, at which point they could take necessary actions.

The hearing has been adjourned to February 19.