Please return to work, Telangana govt will protect doctors: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday, August 18 said he was deeply shocked by the rape and murder of the doctor in West Bengal.

He urged doctors to return to duty while protesting since medical services have taken a hit due to the nationwide protests sparked by the incident.

The minister took to X and said, “The rape and murder of the doctor in Kolkata shocked me deeply. The whole country is standing up for the victim. I strongly condemn this incident; action should be taken against those responsible and they should be punished severely.”

“Doctors across the country are showing solidarity with the protest. Yesterday in private hospitals, the patients faced severe difficulties due to the closure of OP and emergency services by the doctors,” added Ponnam and requested doctors to resume duties while protesting.

“The Congress party will support the doctors in case they are attacked. Previously, the party had passed a law which will punish perpetrators severely if the doctors are harmed,” Ponnam reassured.

On August 9, a female doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. The incident sparked nationwide protests over the week.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had called a nationwide protest on August 17 during which non essential medical services were halted. In most colleges and hospitals out patient services took a hit as junior doctors went on a protest over the incident.