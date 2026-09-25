PM attends ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ in Delhi, CJP’s Dipke takes a dig

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: |   Updated:
bhajan clubbing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with others during a Bhajan clubbing programme on the occasion of 110th birthday anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, near BJP headquarters, in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 25, attended “Bhajan Clubbing” at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park in Delhi, raising more than a few eyebrows.

The event was held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya at a park opposite the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters. The event featured singers, with videos showing youth among the audience clapping to the tunes.

‘Priorities:’ Abijeet Dipke takes a swipe at PM

Sharing a video of PM Modi participating in the “Bhajan Clubbing”, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke posted a short clipping of a news article about the recent Delhi minor gangrape case, with the caption, “Priorities.”

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Bhajan clubbing is a modern, cultural trend where youngsters gather in high-energy, concert-style settings for the performance of traditional devotional songs.

The attendees, including many representing Gen Z, chant, sing along, clap, and dance to traditional spiritual lyrics set to modern, high-energy acoustic or electronic rhythms.

Held in a club-like atmosphere minus the alcohol, bhajan clubbing is catching on in many Indian cities and abroad.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button