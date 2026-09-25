PM attends ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ in Delhi, CJP’s Dipke takes a dig

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 25, attended “Bhajan Clubbing” at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park in Delhi, raising more than a few eyebrows.
The event was held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya at a park opposite the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters. The event featured singers, with videos showing youth among the audience clapping to the tunes.
‘Priorities:’ Abijeet Dipke takes a swipe at PM
Sharing a video of PM Modi participating in the “Bhajan Clubbing”, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke posted a short clipping of a news article about the recent Delhi minor gangrape case, with the caption, “Priorities.”
Bhajan clubbing is a modern, cultural trend where youngsters gather in high-energy, concert-style settings for the performance of traditional devotional songs.
The attendees, including many representing Gen Z, chant, sing along, clap, and dance to traditional spiritual lyrics set to modern, high-energy acoustic or electronic rhythms.
Held in a club-like atmosphere minus the alcohol, bhajan clubbing is catching on in many Indian cities and abroad.