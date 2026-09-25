PM attends ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ in Delhi, CJP’s Dipke takes a dig

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 25, attended “Bhajan Clubbing” at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park in Delhi, raising more than a few eyebrows.

The event was held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya at a park opposite the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters. The event featured singers, with videos showing youth among the audience clapping to the tunes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took part in Bhajan clubbing, a modern trend where youngsters gather in concert-like settings to sing, clap and dance to Hindu devotional songs.



Modi attended the event on the 110th birthday anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal… pic.twitter.com/Tsnn9shrH4 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 25, 2026

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Bhajan clubbing is a modern, cultural trend where youngsters gather in high-energy, concert-style settings for the performance of traditional devotional songs.

The attendees, including many representing Gen Z, chant, sing along, clap, and dance to traditional spiritual lyrics set to modern, high-energy acoustic or electronic rhythms.

Held in a club-like atmosphere minus the alcohol, bhajan clubbing is catching on in many Indian cities and abroad.