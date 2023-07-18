PM condoles ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy’s demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and described him as a humble and dedicated leader.

“In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi tweeted.

In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our… pic.twitter.com/S6rd22T24j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2023

Chandy (79) passed away this morning at a Bengaluru hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

He had served as chief minister of Kerala twice.