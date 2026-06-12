PM has time for celebrations, but not to condemn Indians’ deaths

Hyderabad: Attacking the BJP-led Centre over the death of three Indian seafarers in a United States military strike on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time for celebrations, but not to condemn the killing of Indians.

The Modi government has repeatedly “failed” to protect the lives of Indian sailors and those operating in international waters, he claimed.

In a post on X, he said, “Saving lives of Indians is the first duty of the government. It is sad and distressing that the prime minister has time for celebrations but not for condemning the US military for killing Indians”.

Also Read All three missing Indians dead after US strike on ship off Oman

Seeking to know whether India had a weaker government in its history, he alleged that Russia continued to recruit Indians as soldiers “who are killed”, but the government is helpless.

The Modi government @narendramodi has repeatedly failed to protect the lives of Indians who are working as sailors and operating in international waters. This is the very first duty of the Indian government. It is sad and distressing that the prime minister has time for… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 11, 2026

“The government doesn’t allow films to name China or depict the battle of Galwan. And now this with the Indian sailors in international waters. As a country, we deserve better than this. JAI HIND,” he said on Thursday, June 11.

India on Thursday said three merchant ships with Indian crew members came under attack from American military off the coast of Oman in the last four days, resulting in the death of three nationals. It said it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.