PM holds massive road-show in Bengaluru as BJP raises poll pitch

Bengaluru: With just four days left for Assembly polls in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a massive road show in the city, waving at a large number of enthusiastic crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route.

The 26 km roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram’s Sankey Tank, was covered in about three hours.

Modi’s roadshow traversed through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan.

Standing on the specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Jai Bajarangbali’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans and shouting loud cheers in what appeared to be a “festive atmosphere” in several places.

At many places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly, amid sounds of drum beats. The Prime Minister too responded by showering the flower petals gathered on the vehicle, back at the crowd.

Massive arrangements had been made along the stretch, including erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly. Tight security was put in place.

According to state BJP sources, tens of thousands of people had gathered along the roadside.

The entire distance was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps. Saffron flag, which looked like the ‘Bhagwa flag’ with lord Hanuman’s face on it, was spotted at several places.

Cultural teams were also stationed at different places along the stretch to welcome Modi. A group of women ‘Pourakarmikas’ (civic workers) were seen gathered at a spot to greet Modi.

The much shorter roadshow, about 10 km, between Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle, will be held on Sunday.

Keeping National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in mind, the BJP on Friday modified Modi’s two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, by scheduling the extensive event today and shorter one on May 7.

The roadshow, earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone, was split into two parts on Saturday and Sunday to avoid inconvenience to the public.