'PM is sleeping…', BJP leader resigns over Manipur violence

Still the PM is sleeping, he doesn't have courage to sack CM Biren Singh," said the BJP spokesperson.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 27th July 2023 6:18 pm IST
Bihar BJP spokesperson Vinod Sharma who resigned from the party on Thursday over the Centre's handling of violence-hit Manipur

Bihar BJP spokesperson Vinod Sharma has resigned from the party over the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Slamming Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh for saying that there are ‘hundreds of similar cases’ of women being paraded naked, Sharma said that the situation in Manipur has ‘defamed India’.

“I have resigned from BJP with a heavy heart. Manipur situation has defamed India,” he said.

The BJP state government and Centre have been under fire ever since a horrific video surfaced of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.

The opposition led by the Congress has been demanding a statement from the prime minister in the Parliament on the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, followed by a full-fledged discussion on it.

After resigning from the party, Sharma said that he wrote to Party President JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that such an incident has never happened anywhere else.

“Our PM doesn’t have the courage to sack CM Biren Singh. As a human being, I couldn’t tolerate this and raised the matter,” added Sharma.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 27th July 2023 6:18 pm IST
