PM meets World Champion Indian cricket team

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for photos with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams Virat Kohli during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for photos with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams Arshdeep Singh and his family during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for photos with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams Ravindra Jadeja and his family during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams Jasprit Bumrah and his family during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for photos with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams Yashasvi Jaiswal during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo)