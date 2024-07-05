PM meets World Champion Indian cricket team

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th July 2024 1:51 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for photos with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams Virat Kohli during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for photos with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams Arshdeep Singh and his family during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for photos with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams Ravindra Jadeja and his family during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams Jasprit Bumrah and his family during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for photos with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams Yashasvi Jaiswal during a breakfast hosted by PM at 7, LKM, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led squad arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados for five days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo)

