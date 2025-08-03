PM Modi, Amit Shah meet President Murmu separately

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu separately within hours at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

It was not known the reasons behind the subsequent meetings of the prime minister and the home minister with the President.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on ‘X’.

Hours later, the Rashtrapati Bhavan again wrote on ‘X’, “Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

The home minister also wrote on ‘X’ sharing a picture of his meeting with President Murmu. “Called on Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

However, there is no words so far from the prime minister’s office.

This was the first meeting of the prime minister with the President after his recent visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives.

The meetings came against the backdrop of the logjam in Parliament over the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Except discussions in both Houses on Operation Sindoor, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21.

Also, the Lok Sabha last week approved the extension of the President’s rule in Manipur for six more months, while the Rajya Sabha is yet to take up the motion for discussion. The President’s rule was imposed in the Northeastern state on February 13.

The prime minister’s meeting with the President also came days after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on exports from India and an unspecified penalty because of New Delhi’s purchases of Russian military equipment and oil.

The meetings also came nearly two weeks after Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21 tendered his resignation as vice president to the President citing health grounds.

The vice president also functions as the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The Election Commission last week announced that election of vice president will take place on September 9.

The electoral college for the vice-presidential election comprises all elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and all members of the Lok Sabha.