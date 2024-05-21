PM Modi ‘anti-tribal’, plotted to finish AAP, JMM: Kejriwal

Jamshedpur: Labeling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “anti-tribal” who put the “tallest tribal leader of the country” behind bars, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused him on Tuesday, May 21, of plotting to topple the elected governments of AAP and JMM.

He also launched a scathing attack on the BJP and its spokesperson, Sambit Patra, for remarks that “Lord Jagannath is Modi’s devotee” and urged people to “crush their arrogance.”

“PM Modi plotted to finish AAP and JMM, but we got stronger, and he could not topple the Delhi, Punjab, and Jharkhand governments,” Kejriwal said while addressing an election rally here.

“The PM put all his forces into keeping me in jail, but I am a devotee of Bajrangbali, and a miracle happened. I am on bail. Soon, Hemant Soren, whom he has kept in jail, will be out. Soren’s wife Kalpana is challenging Modi like ‘Jhansi ki Rani’. No court has found Hemant Soren or Arvind Kejriwal guilty; it is nothing but PM Modi’s ‘gundagardi’ (hooliganism),” Kejriwal alleged.

Alleging that “PM Modi hates tribals,” the AAP supremo appealed to electors not to vote for the BJP as it would amount to betrayal of Jharkhand and the tribals.

“If you press the button with the lotus symbol (of the BJP), Hemant Soren will remain in jail. It will be a betrayal of the Jharkhand and tribal communities. President Droupadi Murmu was not invited during the consecration of Ram Mandir only because she is a tribal. If tribals remain silent, oppression will continue,” he said.

The Delhi CM alleged that the BJP is seeking 400 seats as it wants to stop the reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs.

He urged the people to “remove PM Modi and save the nation” because if Modi is re-elected, “the Constitution and reservations would stand destroyed.”.

Kejriwal asserted that the India bloc will form the government at the Center.

Addressing the rally, Kalpana Soren said the central government conspired and put her husband behind bars to influence the Lok Sabha polls.

“The government had also sent Kejriwal ji to jail, but he is among us today,” she said.

“The Union government is scared of Hemant Soren, who launched several welfare schemes, handled the COVID pandemic effectively, ensured the return of migrant laborers, and reunited them with their families during the lockdown,” she claimed.

Appealing to people to vote for JMM candidate for Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat, Samir Mohanty, she said the “keys of the jail’s lock lie with their votes.”.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “We tell them (the BJP) to send us all to jail, but we will keep fighting against the autocratic Modi regime. The country will function according to the Constitution, not as per the BJP’s diktat.”