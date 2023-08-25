PM Modi arrives in Greece on first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

PM Modi arrives in Greece (Photo: PTI)

Athens: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday for talks with the European country’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi arrived here in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India’s relations with those countries.

Modi is here at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years,” Modi had said.

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

India and Greece enjoy civilisational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He is also expected to meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece during his day-long visit.

