PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog Council meeting, Telangana CM attends

The governing council will focus on the recommendations of the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Eleventh Meeting of the Governing Council held on 11 June 2024 with officials seated at a conference tabl.

New Delhi: Niti Aayog’s 11th Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began here on Thursday, June 11, to deliberate on the government’s approach for inclusive human development with the goal to attain the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“Chairing the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog,” PM Modi said in a social media post.

“Guided by the spirit of cooperative federalism, we are working together to accelerate India’s development journey. The collective efforts of the Centre and States will play a pivotal role in realising our shared vision of Viksit Bharat,” he added.

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The Council will take up the “Inclusive Human Development Framework,” anchored around four core pillars — foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all, an official statement had said.

Measures to promote entrepreneurship, enhance skilling, and create sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be discussed, it had said.

The governing council will also focus on the recommendations of the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held during December 26-28, 2025.

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Generally, the meeting of the entire council happens every year. Last year, it was held on May 24.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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