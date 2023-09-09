PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Morocco earthquake

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a massive earthquake in Morocco.

He also offered assistance to the North African country.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time,” Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

At least 296 people were killed and dozens sustained injuries after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck central Morocco late on Friday.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said early on Saturday that at least 296 people had died in the provinces near the quake. Additionally, 153 injured people were sent to hospitals for treatment. The ministry wrote that most damage

occurred outside of cities and towns.