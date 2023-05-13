PM Modi congratulates Congress on Karnataka win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress for its win in the Karnataka assembly polls and wished the party best in its endeavour to fulfilling people’s aspirations.

Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023

“I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come,” he said in another tweet.

I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023

The Congress is headed to a big win as it won 121 seats and was leading in 15 more in the elections to the 224-member assembly.