PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, wishing him a long and healthy life.

PM Modi took to social media ‘X’ and said, “Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life.@TVKVijayHQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2026

Born on June 22, 1974, in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu, Vijay is an actor-turned-politician who currently serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Before entering politics, he was one of the most successful and influential stars of Tamil cinema and was popularly known among fans as ‘Thalapathy (Leader)’.

Vijay, whose full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, is the son of film-maker S.A. Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba Chandrasekhar. He began his acting career as a child artist in the film ‘Vetri’ (1984), directed by his father, before emerging as a leading star in the Tamil film industry.

Over the years, Vijay established himself as one of the biggest names in South Indian cinema. Films such as ‘Kushi’, ‘Thirumalai’, ‘Ghilli’, ‘Pokkiri’, and ‘Sarkar’ significantly contributed to his popularity. While he initially gained recognition for romantic roles, he later reinvented himself as an action star known for portraying characters fighting for social and political justice.

His immense popularity among fans often drew comparisons with legendary Tamil actors who successfully transitioned into politics. Political themes in several of his films were widely viewed as indicators of his future political ambitions.

In 2024, Vijay formally entered politics by launching the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The party made its electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and emerged as the single-largest party in the state, winning 108 of the 234 seats.

To secure a governing majority, TVK allied with the Indian National Congress and other parties. Vijay contested and won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies. Following the election, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026.