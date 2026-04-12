PM Modi extends prayers for Asha Bhosle’s quick recovery

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concern over the health of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery.”

Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026

The 92-year-old iconic singer, one of India’s most celebrated voices, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

She is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit, hospital sources confirmed.

Dr Pratit Samdani, associated with Breach Candy Hospital, issued a statement confirming the development, saying, “Legendary playback icon Asha Bhosale suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit.”

Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, provided an update on her condition, stating that the veteran singer was admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She also confirmed that treatment is underway and requested privacy for the family during this difficult time.

In a message shared on Instagram along with a photo of Asha Bhosle, Zanai wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

She added that the family will provide further updates when appropriate.

Asha Bhosle, widely regarded as one of India’s most versatile and enduring vocalists, has enjoyed a career spanning several decades, contributing immensely to Indian music and cinema with thousands of songs across multiple languages.

Her hospitalisation has sparked widespread concern across the country, with fans, political leaders, and members of the film fraternity wishing her a speedy recovery.

Medical treatment is currently ongoing at Breach Candy Hospital, with doctors closely monitoring her condition.