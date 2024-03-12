PM Modi flags off 2nd Secunderabad-Vizag Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually flagged off second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Vizag.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with senior officials, attended the video-conference from Hyderabad.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy flagged off the train at a programme held at Secunderabad Railway Station here.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat was one of the 10 Vande Bharat trains flagged off by the Prime Minister, who launched railway projects worth Rs 85,000 crore across the country.

Kalaburagi – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Tirupati – Kollam Mail Express are the two other trains pertaining to South Central Railway.

A Vande Bharat train was also flagged off between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

Speaking at the programme at Secunderabad Station, G. Kishan Reddy said that the Modi government is making sincere efforts for development of Telugu states.

He said Vande Bharat trains with world-class facilities were connecting the Telugu states.

He noted that with the second Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat, Telangana has got its fourth such train.

In January last year Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Vande Bharat was launched. Later, Kacheguda-Yeshwantpur and Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat trains were flagged-off.

Keeping in view the increased passenger demand for Vande Bharat Train service on Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam route, the second Vande Bharat Express was flagged off.

SCR officials said it will be operated as a day service AC train with aesthetically designed, well equipped features. The train covers 700 kms between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in 8 hours 45 minutes at an average speed of 80 kmph.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, said the regular service of the train will commence on March 13 from Visakhapatnam and on March 15 from. Secunderabad.

The train will run on all days of the week, except Thursday. The Train number 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam will depart from Secunderabad at 05.05 hrs and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 13.50 hrs.

The Train Number 20708 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will depart at 14.35 hrs and arrive at Secunderabad at 23.20 hrs. In between, the train stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Samalkot railway stations in both the directions. The train consists of seven AC Chair Car Coaches and one Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with the capacity of 530 passengers.

The Kalaburagi – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express has been provided stoppage at Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal and Anantapur Railway stations in SCR jurisdiction.

The other projects launched by the Prime Minister pertaining to SCR include 193 One station One Product Units (OSOP), 9 PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, 11 Goods Sheds, 2 Jan Aushadi Kendras, 14 – Double Line, Third Line, Gauge Conversion and Bypass Lines and 3- Rail Coach Restaurants.