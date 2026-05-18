PM Modi greets ex-PM Deve Gowda on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 18, greeted former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on his birthday, saying the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo is known for his deep understanding of policy-related issues and passion for serving the marginalised.

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Gowda, who turned 93 on Monday, served as India’s 11th prime minister from June 1, 1996 to April 21, 1997.

Best wishes to Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji on his birthday. He has made an outstanding contribution to our nation during his long years in public life. He is known for his deep understanding of policy-related issues and passion towards serving the marginalised. Praying for his long and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2026

“Best wishes to Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji on his birthday. He has made an outstanding contribution to our nation during his long years in public life. He is known for his deep understanding of policy-related issues and passion towards serving the marginalised. Praying for his long and healthy life,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.