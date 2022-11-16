PM Modi holds talks with French President Macron on sidelines of G-20 summit

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held “fruitful” talks with French President Emmanuel Macron with a focus on enhancing bilateral defence and economic engagement.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit held here.

It is understood that the Ukraine conflict and its implications including food and energy security figured in the talks.

In a tweet in French after the meeting, Macron said both sides share the same agenda for peace and that France will work on it under India’s upcoming G20 Presidency.

The prime minister’s office said the two leaders discussed how to enhance defence ties, further sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation.

The military cooperation between India and France has witnessed a major expansion in the last few years.

Currently, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is on a visit to France.

In August, a French Air and Space Force contingent, including three Rafale jets, made a strategically crucial stopover at the IAF’s Sulur base in Tamil Nadu as part of a mega military operation it carried out in the Pacific Ocean.

In March, the Indian and French navies carried out a five-day mega wargame in the Arabian Sea, involving frontline ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

The Indian and French navies in April last year too carried out a mega wargame in the Arabian Sea.

The French Navy deployed its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, and its entire carrier strike group in that exercise, reflecting growing congruence in naval ties.