PM Modi in HP's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces [Twitter]

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with security forces.

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Diwali.

In a post on ‘X’, the prime minister said, “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces.”

Earlier, he greeted people on Diwali and wished them joy, prosperity and health.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives,” Modi said.

