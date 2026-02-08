PM Modi meets Indian origin Malaysian leaders, lauds role in bilateral ties

Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 8, met with Malaysia’s Indian-origin Ministers, Members of Parliament and Senators in Kuala Lumpur and appreciated their active role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“Had a wonderful interaction with PIO leaders, including distinguished Ministers and Senators. Their deep emotional connect to India was clearly visible,” PM Modi posted on social media after the meeting.

PM Modi said the accomplishments of PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) “in public life are a matter of immense pride for everyone.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his appreciation for the contributions made by the PIOs to Malaysia’s development and “their active role in strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“The participation of leaders from across the political spectrum underscored the broad support for the strong and enduring India-Malaysia friendship,” he added.

The PIOs inluded, Tuan Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, Ramanan Ramakrishnan, Minister of Human Resources, M Kulasegaran, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, and R Yuneswaran, Deputy Minister of National Unity, among others.

“The PIO leaders expressed their appreciation for Prime Minister’s leadership in building the Comprehensive Strategic partnership between the two countries and initiatives aimed at advancing India- Malaysia relationship,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

They also appreciated the Prime Minister’s vision and initiatives aimed at transforming India, it added.

The PIO leaders lauded the measures taken for the welfare of the Indian community in Malaysia, including India’s decision to open its first Consulate in Malaysia and the announcement of a Thiruvalluvar Centre at Universiti Malaya, among others.

Modi is here on a two-day visit to Malaysia, during which the two sides unveiled several initiatives to further shore up cooperation in areas of defence and security, semiconductor and trade.