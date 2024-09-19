PM Modi pays tribute to J-K IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit

Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in support of BJP candidates in the Valley that go to polls on September 25

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 19th September 2024 5:32 pm IST
PM Modi pays tribute to J-K's first Muslim IAS officer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 19, paid tribute to Jammu and Kashmir’s first Muslim IAS officer, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, who died earlier in the day.

Pandit, who retired as chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission in 2009, died at a Delhi hospital while undergoing treatment for cancer.

“I have come to know Kashmir’s pride, and first (Muslim) IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit has passed away. He was working for the benefit of society even after retirement. In this hour of grief, we are with his family,” the prime minister said while addressing an election rally.

Also Read
J-K polls: Over 11% voting in first 2 hours

Modi addressed a rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in support of BJP candidates from constituencies in the Valley that go to the polls on September 25.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 19th September 2024 5:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button