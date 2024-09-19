PM Modi pays tribute to J-K IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 19, paid tribute to Jammu and Kashmir’s first Muslim IAS officer, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, who died earlier in the day.

Pandit, who retired as chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission in 2009, died at a Delhi hospital while undergoing treatment for cancer.

“I have come to know Kashmir’s pride, and first (Muslim) IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit has passed away. He was working for the benefit of society even after retirement. In this hour of grief, we are with his family,” the prime minister said while addressing an election rally.

Modi addressed a rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in support of BJP candidates from constituencies in the Valley that go to the polls on September 25.