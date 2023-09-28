PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh was executed by the British in 1931 at the age of 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, saying he will forever be a symbol of India’s relentless fight for justice and liberty.

“Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the cause of India’s freedom continue to inspire generations. A beacon of courage, he will forever be a symbol of India’s relentless fight for justice and liberty,” Modi posted on X.

His courage and spirit of sacrifice in the face of likely death, and his idealism made him one of the most popular icons of the freedom movement.

