PM Modi says he will be ‘Chowkidaar’ to protect rights of marginalised

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Congress was trying to make Hindus the second-class citizens of this country by giving reservations to Muslims. He declared that when it comes to protecting the rights of the marginalised and weaker sections, he will be their ‘chowkidaar’.

“Congress knows that religion-based reservations are not allowed in the constitution. They know that it will encourage illegal conversions. Yet, they are not going back on Muslim reservations. This is the real agenda of Congress, which neither loves Hindus nor Muslims,” he said, addressing a public meeting in Narayanpet on Friday.

Modi said that he is the only mountain that can stop the anti-development and anti-national agenda of the Congress and that he draws his strength from people’s love towards him, and their vote.

“Madigas who put the nation’s interest above anything else are not Congress’ vote bank. Congress talks about giving reservations to Muslims, but doesn’t support the genuine demand of the Madigas for SC categorisation,” he said.

Criticising Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for shouldering the Tukde-Tukde gang and making statements which encourage their idea of dividing the country, Modi once again brought up Rahul Gandhi’s advisor’s (Sam Pitroda) statements where he said that Ayodhya Ram Mandir shouldn’t have been built, and had found fault with him offering prayers at Ram Mandir.

Taking a swipe at Chief minister Revanth Reddy, Modi said that though he has never uttered anybody’s name while talking about the ‘RR Tax,’ the chief minister called the media to give his explanation, which meant that Revanth Reddy has already accepted who had a connection with the RR tax.

Modi also accused BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao of failing to fulfill its crop loan waiver promise and not allowing irrigation projects to be completed in the Palamuru region which is adorned with Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.

“While KCR ignored Palamuru after the formation of Telangana, the new chief minister is busy in serving the interests of the Congress high command,” Modi observed.

He said that he was aware of what was happening in Mahabubnagar segment, where he said the chief minister has been saying insulting things about BJP candidate DK Aruna, despite her being a woman. He appealed to the voters to answer the Congress with their votes.

“If you want Modi’s guarantee for the development of the country, national security and to uphold India’s pride in the world, 3 crore houses for the poor in the next five years, and free treatment for all people aged above 70, you should vote for BJP,” he said, adding in Telugu that “Modi gari guarantee ante guaranteega poorthi ayye guarantee,” which roughly translates to English as “Modi’s guarantee means a guarantee which will be fulfilled.”