PM Modi ‘scared’ of Trump, claims Rahul; dares him to call US President a liar

New Delhi/Darbhanga: The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump repeating his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan using trade, with Rahul Gandhi saying that the prime minister is “scared” of the American leader and must find the courage to respond.

Gandhi also challenged Modi that when he comes to Bihar, he should state that Trump is lying.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X video clips of Trump’s remarks in Japan and later in South Korea in which he repeated his claim that he stopped the India-Pakistan military conflict using trade.

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Gandhi claimed that “Modi is scared of Trump” as the US President has said 50 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor by threatening the PM, who “hasn’t uttered a word”.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that those who lack the courage cannot develop Bihar.

“Trump is insulting him (Modi) daily in different countries. He says Narendra Modi has no guts and he has made him bow before him. Modi never once said that Trump is speaking nonsense and lying,” Gandhi said.

“One who cannot tell the American president on his face that ‘you are lying’, he cannot do anything in Bihar,” Gandhi added.

Referring to the Bangladesh Liberation War, Gandhi said, “In 1971, Indira Gandhi told the US President (Richard Nixon), ‘We are not afraid of you.’ This is what being a Prime Minister means.”

“Trump is making statements about our army and air force, but Narendra Modi cannot tell him that ‘this is wrong, you are lying’, he does not have the guts to do so…I challenge Narendra Modi that when he comes to Bihar, he should state that Trump is lying. But he cannot say that as he lacks courage,” he said.

Later, in a post on X, the former Congress president said, “Trump is insulting Modi in country after country. Latest is South Korea. 1. Repeated that he used trade to frighten Modi into stopping Operation Sindoor. 2. Said 7 planes were shot down.”

“Don’t be scared Modi ji, find the courage to respond,” Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Ramesh also launched stinging attacks at Prime Minister Modi over Trump’s remarks.

“So far he has said it 54 times. He has said it in the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UK. He has said it mid-flight and on land. Now President Trump has said it again, while addressing business leaders in Japan last evening,” Ramesh said on X.

“No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him any more,” he said.

In another post, Ramesh shared the video clip of Trump’s remarks in South Korea.

“This is President Trump addressing the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea just a few minutes ago. Much more detailed than before. 56th time that President Trump has spoken about the abrupt halt to Operation Sindoor,” Ramesh said.

“But the self-styled but now thoroughly shrunken and deeply exposed 56-inch chest is still quiet,” he said, in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Modi.

In his remarks in Japan on Tuesday, Trump said, “A lot of the wars that I stopped were because of tariffs. And, frankly, I did a great service to the world because of tariffs, because of trade. If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it.

“Seven planes were shot down. Seven brand-new, beautiful planes were shot down, and they were going at it, two big nuclear powers. I said to Prime Minister Modi, and I said to the prime minister and the Field Marshal over in Pakistan, I said that we’re not going to do any trade if you’re going to be fighting,” Trump said.

“(They said) ‘no, no, one thing has nothing to do with the other’ and I said it has a lot to do with the other. We said we are not doing any deals if you are going to fight and in about 24 hours that was the end of that,” the US president said.

Speaking in South Korea, Trump said, “I’m doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he’s a Field Marshal? He’s a great fighter and he is a great guy too. And so I know them all. I’m reading that seven planes were shot down and they’re really going at it. These are two nuclear nations.”

“And I called Prime Minister Modi and said, we can’t make a trade deal with you. ‘No, no, we must make a trade deal (he said)’. I said, no, we can’t, you’re starting a war with Pakistan. We’re not going to do it. And then I called Pakistan and said, we’re not going to do trade with you because you’re fighting with India. They said, ‘no, no, you should let us fight’.They both said that. They’re strong people,” he said.

“Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy…he looks like you’d like to have your father like… he’s a killer… he’s tough as hell…(Modi said) ‘No, we will fight’. I said, Whoa, this is the same man that I know. After literally two days, they called up and they said, we understand, and they stopped fighting. How is that? Isn’t that amazing,” Trump asked.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries.



