PM Modi should tell people truth about Manipur incident: Cong’s Randhawa

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell people the “truth” about the incident of women being paraded naked in restive Manipur.

Randhawa, the Congress’ in-charge of Rajasthan, said that the prime minister should also tell the country when Rs 15 lakh will come into the account of the people.

“The prime minister should tell people the whole truth behind the Manipur incident,” he told reporters in Sikar.

Randhawa said that the BJP is engaged in spoiling the atmosphere in Rajasthan but the people know its truth.

“BJP is a party that only makes announcements, but the Congress government has done what it had promised before the elections,” he said.

The people of the country are troubled by inflation but the PM has no plan to provide relief to them, Randhawa said, adding that he did nothing except cursing the Congress during his earlier visits to the state.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara also targeted the BJP, claiming that the accused of gang rape in Jodhpur were ABVP workers.

Regarding the removal of Rajendra Gudha as minister, he said that it is the prerogative of the chief minister.