PM Modi, Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress national chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister in a post on X said, “On her birth anniversary, tributes to Indira Gandhi, India’s former Prime Minister.”

On her birth anniversary, tributes to Smt. Indira Gandhi, India’s former Prime Minister. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, on her birth anniversary.

भारत के लिए, एक जननायक, प्रधानमंत्री



मेरे लिए, मेरी दादी, मेरी शिक्षिका



देश और लोगों के लिए समर्पण के सिखाए आपके मूल्य, मेरे हर कदम की ताकत हैं, मेरी सोच की शक्ति हैं! pic.twitter.com/hmPyoYhHkn — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2023

Several senior leaders, including and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal and others also paid tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Shri Mallikarjun @kharge ji, the President of Congress, along with Smt. Sonia Gandhi, the CPP Chairperson, and Shri @RahulGandhi ji the former Congress President, honoured the legacy of Smt. Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister and the Iron Lady of India, at Shakti Sthal. pic.twitter.com/wzO6vWfVwG — Delhi Youth Congress (@DelhiPYC) November 19, 2023

Indira Gandhi was the first and the only woman Prime Minister of India.

She became the Prime Minister in 1966 after Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death. Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, served as the Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.